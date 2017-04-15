New telescope at the top of the world to look at universe's earliest origins
The site of the new CCAT-p telescope looks more like the surface of Mars than Earth. A new telescope being built in the high desert of Chile will peer further into our universe's origins than any other.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Brunswick, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|EDITORIAL: Canada's history revised, story of who?
|Apr 12
|David
|1
|Canada would pay the price if Toronto's real es...
|Apr 9
|how now brown cow
|1
|Vimy to honour heroes
|Apr 8
|Serenity in Selkirk
|5
|Chef Matty Matheson explores culture through fo...
|Apr 6
|April showers
|1
|The forgotten history of the thousands of Ameri...
|Apr 5
|who r local WWI vets
|1
|Charles delighted by - irresistible' cheeses on...
|Mar 24
|Cheeses
|1
|Vancouver firm earns RAIC Emerging Architectura...
|Mar '17
|Native TeePee Award
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Brunswick, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC