New partnership means more food for hungry Nova Scotians
Feed Nova Scotia has partnered with Sobeys on a new retail food program that will get more food to those who need it. As a result of new corporate guidelines introduced by Sobeys, surplus food that is close to or past its best before date but still safe for consumption or use, will now be donated and distributed to those in need.
