New Brunswick will soon say cheers to its 1st single malt whisky
An award-winning distillery in northeastern New Brunswick aims to offer the province's first single malt whisky by early next year. Distillerie Fils du Roy in Petit-Paquetville also has an expansion planned this summer and hopes to market itself as a destination for tourists interested in learning more about spirits, such as gin, vodka and rum, said founder and master distiller SA©bastien Roy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
New Brunswick, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|EDITORIAL: Canada's history revised, story of who?
|Apr 12
|David
|1
|Canada would pay the price if Toronto's real es...
|Apr 9
|how now brown cow
|1
|Vimy to honour heroes
|Apr 8
|Serenity in Selkirk
|5
|Chef Matty Matheson explores culture through fo...
|Apr 6
|April showers
|1
|The forgotten history of the thousands of Ameri...
|Apr 5
|who r local WWI vets
|1
|Charles delighted by - irresistible' cheeses on...
|Mar 24
|Cheeses
|1
|Vancouver firm earns RAIC Emerging Architectura...
|Mar '17
|Native TeePee Award
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Brunswick, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC