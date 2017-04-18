New Brunswick will fight for exclusion from border duties on softwood
Energy and Resource Development Minister Rick Doucet and Treasury Board President Roger Melanson, who is also minister responsible for trade policy, held a news conference on Friday morning. Treasury Board President Roger Melanson, who is also minister responsible for trade policy, and Energy and Resource Development Minister Rick Doucet, met with news media in Fredericton on Friday morning to voice support for the industry.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
New Brunswick, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Too little, too late'?: How Kathleen Wynne's h...
|1 hr
|after the fact
|1
|What's up Today (Jul '08)
|Wed
|dlsanford
|10
|Prince Charles, Camilla to visit in time for Ca...
|Tue
|Crawford
|1
|EDITORIAL: Canada's history revised, story of who?
|Apr 12
|David
|1
|Canada would pay the price if Toronto's real es...
|Apr 9
|how now brown cow
|1
|Vimy to honour heroes
|Apr 8
|Serenity in Selkirk
|5
|Chef Matty Matheson explores culture through fo...
|Apr 6
|April showers
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Brunswick, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC