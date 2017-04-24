New Brunswick touts gender parity as ...

New Brunswick touts gender parity as five women appointed to...

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Northern Life

New Brunswick has appointed five woman judges, bringing gender parity to the provincial court, and named the first female chief judge. The five new judges will bring the total number of full-time judges to 24, bringing gender parity among full-time judges as of June 2, when Pierre Arsenault steps down as chief judge.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Northern Life.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Brunswick, Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Too little, too late'?: How Kathleen Wynne's h... Apr 21 after the fact 1
News What's up Today (Jul '08) Apr 19 dlsanford 10
News Prince Charles, Camilla to visit in time for Ca... Apr 18 Crawford 1
News EDITORIAL: Canada's history revised, story of who? Apr 12 David 1
News Canada would pay the price if Toronto's real es... Apr 9 how now brown cow 1
News Vimy to honour heroes Apr 8 Serenity in Selkirk 5
News Chef Matty Matheson explores culture through fo... Apr 6 April showers 1
See all New Brunswick, Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Brunswick, Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

New Brunswick, Ca...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,580 • Total comments across all topics: 280,579,251

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC