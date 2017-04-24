New Brunswick touts gender parity as five women appointed to...
New Brunswick has appointed five woman judges, bringing gender parity to the provincial court, and named the first female chief judge. The five new judges will bring the total number of full-time judges to 24, bringing gender parity among full-time judges as of June 2, when Pierre Arsenault steps down as chief judge.
