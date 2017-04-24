New Brunswick mill taking 'time out' because of U.S. lumber tariffs
Danny Stillwell said Thursday he's taking "a time out," at least until a dispute over new tariffs is resolved. He declined a full interview Thursday, but said he stands by comments he made to the Telegraph-Journal newspaper in which he said his Hainesville Sawmill, located northwest of Fredericton, would shut down at the end of next week.
