New Brunswick getting out of property assessment business following controversy
The New Brunswick government says it is getting out of the property assessment business, a statement that comes less than a week after it said it would investigate following allegations that more than 2,000 property owners have been given improper and inflated tax bills. In a news conference on Monday, N.B. Premier Brian Gallant said it would introduce an independent agency to oversee property assessment.
