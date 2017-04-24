New Brunswick emergency officials say flooding possible along St. John River
Officials from New Brunswick's Emergency Measures Organization are warning residents in communities along the St. John River to be on-alert for increasing water levels over the next few days. N.B. EMO director of communications Robert Duguay said water levels remain high on the St. John river and said they will likely increase by the weekend following the recent rain that fell since Tuesday.
