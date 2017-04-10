N.B. prosecutors seeking to revive ca...

N.B. prosecutors seeking to revive case against officers in businessman's death

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: The Chronicle-Journal

Crown lawyers in New Brunswick are seeking a judicial review of a judge's decision to throw out manslaughter charges against two police officers in the shooting death of a Tracadie businessman, alleging the judge made a jurisdictional error. The province's Public Prosecutions Services issued a brief statement Tuesday saying it was the Crown's opinion the judge failed to consider all of the relevant evidence at the conclusion of the officers' preliminary hearing in February.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Brunswick, Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News EDITORIAL: Canada's history revised, story of who? 23 hr David 1
News Canada would pay the price if Toronto's real es... Apr 9 how now brown cow 1
News Vimy to honour heroes Apr 8 Serenity in Selkirk 5
News Chef Matty Matheson explores culture through fo... Apr 6 April showers 1
News The forgotten history of the thousands of Ameri... Apr 5 who r local WWI vets 1
News Charles delighted by - irresistible' cheeses on... Mar 24 Cheeses 1
News Vancouver firm earns RAIC Emerging Architectura... Mar 16 Native TeePee Award 1
See all New Brunswick, Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Brunswick, Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Ferguson
More from around the web
 

New Brunswick, Ca...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,637 • Total comments across all topics: 280,268,712

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC