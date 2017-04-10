N.B. prosecutors seeking to revive case against officers in businessman's death

Crown lawyers in New Brunswick are seeking a judicial review of a judge's decision to throw out manslaughter charges against two police officers in the shooting death of a Tracadie businessman, alleging the judge made a jurisdictional error. The province's Public Prosecutions Services issued a brief statement Tuesday saying it was the Crown's opinion the judge failed to consider all of the relevant evidence at the conclusion of the officers' preliminary hearing in February.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.