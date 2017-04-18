N.B. dairy farmers fire back at Trump over trade claims

N.B. dairy farmers fire back at Trump...

Reint Dykstra, who runs a family farm in Salisbury, said it's not the first time he hears comments such as Trump's. Dairy farmers in New Brunswick and the rest of the country are rejecting U.S. President Donald Trump's claims the Canadian dairy industry is to blame for setbacks experienced by dairy farmers south of the border, particularly in New York and Wisconsin.

