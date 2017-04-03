Mt. A study finds water contamination...

Mt. A study finds water contamination limited to Parlee and Murray beaches

1 hr ago Read more: CBC News

A study by Mount Allison students that looked at water-quality tests dating back to the 1940s indicates problems specific to Parlee and Murray beaches, not to the Northumberland Strait as a whole. A study by environmental microbiology students at Mount Allison University has concluded the fecal contamination of the water at Parlee Beach and Murray Beach is not indicative of a larger problem in the Northumberland Strait.

