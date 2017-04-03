Mother and child killed in truck coll...

Mother and child killed in truck collision near Berry

Next Story Prev Story
40 min ago Read more: Daily Mail

A second passenger, believed to be a little girl, was treated for serious injuries and was airlifted in a critical condition to Prince of Wales Hospital A mother and her child have been killed in a collision with a truck on the New South Wales south coast. Police told Daily Mail Australia the incident took place about 11.45am on Princes Highway near Tindalls Lane, just north of Berry.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Brunswick, Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Vimy to honour heroes 9 hr LRT The Original 3
News Charles delighted by - irresistible' cheeses on... Mar 24 Cheeses 1
News Vancouver firm earns RAIC Emerging Architectura... Mar 16 Native TeePee Award 1
News Luxury cars, diapers among truckloads of stolen... Mar 15 Operation Obliger 1
News Woman intended to steal funds, but changed her ... (May '12) Mar 13 Confidential 2
News Weissler, Joseph B. (Dec '08) Mar 12 Geo k Weissler 2
News Swelling household debt likely to slow consumer... Mar 11 layoffs at Spicers 1
See all New Brunswick, Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Brunswick, Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

New Brunswick, Ca...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,068 • Total comments across all topics: 280,058,053

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC