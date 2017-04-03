More huge property tax errors, now fr...

More huge property tax errors, now from new aerial assessment system

20 min ago Read more: CBC News

Keith Greenhalgh's Saint John home was inaccurately assessed, and a review resulted in a $41,100 correction in his favour. Reviews of 2,048 houses that had their assessments rigged by Service New Brunswick to produce large tax increases for homeowners are turning up another, potentially more serious problem: the accuracy of the assessments themselves.

