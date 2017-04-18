Moncton artist bringing back sounds of former Sackville Radio-Canada towers

Amanda Dawn Christie has recreated the 13 former Radio-Canada International shortwave towers for a visual and musical performance in May. A Moncton artist has brought back to life the sounds of the 13 CBC Radio-Canada International shortwave towers that once stood in Sackville, N.B. on the Tantramar Marsh. "It's kind of like you're conjuring ghosts of radio towers," explained the artist Amanda Dawn Christie on Shift N.B. The experimental sound art project Requiem For Radio: Full Quiet Flutter involves a scale model of the original towers, but a large model - about 16-metres wide, six-metres deep and five-metres tall.

