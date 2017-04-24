Manitoba insurance takes back Star Tr...

Manitoba insurance takes back Star Trek fan's plate, says message offensive

There are 3 comments on the The News story from 16 hrs ago, titled Manitoba insurance takes back Star Trek fan's plate, says message offensive. In it, The News reports that:

Manitoba Public Insurance has revoked a Star Trek fan's personalized licence plate after receiving complaints that its message - ASIMIL8 - is offensive to indigenous people. It's held within a Star Trek licence frame that also bears the quotes, "We are the Borg," and "Resistance is Futile."

Idiot Child

Port Mcneill, Canada

#1 5 hrs ago
Lets make a list of words offensive to chugs,work,hygene,responsibile ,law abiding,intelligent,civilised, truthful,educated .........and anything else that they are not.We are becoming a country of selective censorship.So much for freedom of speech.
God

Winnipeg, Canada

#2 4 hrs ago
Idiot Child wrote:
Lets make a list of words offensive to chugs,work,hygene,responsibile ,law abiding,intelligent,civilised, truthful,educated .........and anything else that they are not.We are becoming a country of selective censorship.So much for freedom of speech.
I'm offered thst you are offended.
Forever

Winnipeg, Canada

#3 3 hrs ago
Idiot Child wrote:
Lets make a list of words offensive to chugs,work,hygene,responsibile ,law abiding,intelligent,civilised, truthful,educated .........and anything else that they are not.We are becoming a country of selective censorship.So much for freedom of speech.
Nothing but the truth.
