Manitoba insurance takes back Star Trek fan's plate, says message offensive
There are 3 comments on the The News story from 16 hrs ago, titled Manitoba insurance takes back Star Trek fan's plate, says message offensive. In it, The News reports that:
Manitoba Public Insurance has revoked a Star Trek fan's personalized licence plate after receiving complaints that its message - ASIMIL8 - is offensive to indigenous people. It's held within a Star Trek licence frame that also bears the quotes, "We are the Borg," and "Resistance is Futile."
Join the discussion below, or Read more at The News.
|
Port Mcneill, Canada
|
#1 5 hrs ago
Lets make a list of words offensive to chugs,work,hygene,responsibile ,law abiding,intelligent,civilised, truthful,educated .........and anything else that they are not.We are becoming a country of selective censorship.So much for freedom of speech.
|
Winnipeg, Canada
|
#2 4 hrs ago
I'm offered thst you are offended.
|
Winnipeg, Canada
|
#3 3 hrs ago
Nothing but the truth.
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
New Brunswick, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ian Bush trial: Letters sent to 'Extortion Cana...
|7 hr
|The Hand of FATE
|1
|'Too little, too late'?: How Kathleen Wynne's h...
|Apr 21
|after the fact
|1
|What's up Today (Jul '08)
|Apr 19
|dlsanford
|10
|Prince Charles, Camilla to visit in time for Ca...
|Apr 18
|Crawford
|1
|EDITORIAL: Canada's history revised, story of who?
|Apr 12
|David
|1
|Canada would pay the price if Toronto's real es...
|Apr 9
|how now brown cow
|1
|Vimy to honour heroes
|Apr 8
|Serenity in Selkirk
|5
Find what you want!
Search New Brunswick, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC