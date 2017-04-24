Man admits to 6 armed bank robberies in Saint John
Michael Graham pleaded guilty April 3 to robbing a Bayview Credit Union in Saint John on March 31, then pleaded guilty Tuesday to five other bank holdups in the city. A convicted murderer who already confessed to one armed bank robbery in Saint John pleaded guilty Tuesday to five more.
