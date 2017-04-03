Man accused of stealing school bus, ramming police cars ordered to stand trial

Matthew Duke, 19, of Saint John was sent for a 30-day psychiatric assessment in February, but a psychiatrist requested more time to complete the assessment. A 19-year-old man accused of stealing a wheelchair-accessible school bus and smashing into two police cars during a chase through west Saint John in February will stand trial, even though a psychiatric assessment deemed him not criminally responsible at the time of the alleged offences.

