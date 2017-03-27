Man accused of attacking woman in Rothesay to stand trial June 6

Christopher Albert Belyea of Saint John is scheduled to stand trial on three charges, including assault causing bodily harm, on June 6. A man accused of attacking a woman in Rothesay until three KV Rentals workers intervened will remain in jail until his trial date on June 6. Christopher Albert Belyea, 44, has pleaded not guilty to charges of assault causing bodily harm, possession of marijuana and break and enter into a residence. Three employees at KV Rentals in Rothesay -- from left, Brandon Childs, Keith Bishop and Erik Pitre -- were hailed as heroes for intervening to stop an attack on a woman in a nearby wooded area.

