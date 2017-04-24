Man, 38, convicted of murder dies in custody in New Brunswick prison

In a statement, Correctional Service Canada says Guy Langlois was pronounced dead in hospital at about 3:30 p.m. Monday after emergency officials were called to the Atlantic Institution in Renous, N.B. Police and the coroner have been notified, and Correctional Service Canada says it will review the circumstances of the death. Halifax Police found a variety of drugs, a handgun and several stolen laptops during a search at an apartment Tuesday morning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Truro Daily News.