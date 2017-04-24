Man, 38, convicted of murder dies in custody in New Brunswick prison
In a statement, Correctional Service Canada says Guy Langlois was pronounced dead in hospital at about 3:30 p.m. Monday after emergency officials were called to the Atlantic Institution in Renous, N.B. Police and the coroner have been notified, and Correctional Service Canada says it will review the circumstances of the death.
