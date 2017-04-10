Loch Lomond construction in Saint John to last six months
Road work will be taking place from this intersection at Bon Accord Drive and Loch Lomond Road for the next six months. Loch Lomond Road in East Saint John is always busy during rush hour, but it's about to get even busier, due to construction starting near Hickey Road.
