Klutzy the Clown pleads guilty to sex offence in Sydney today
Dale Rancourt, known locally as children's entertainer Klutzy the Clown, has pleaded guilty to sexual assault involving a female minor. Rancourt, 51, known locally for his character Klutzy the Klown, arrived in Sydney provincial court Tuesday morning saying he was "terribly remorseful."
