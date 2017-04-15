Jemseg, N.B., area expected to remain above flood stage
The province says water has receded on the Mathilda Road in Middle River near Bathurst, N.B. The New Brunswick government is advising residents that only the Jemseg area on the St. John River is expected to have water levels above the flood stage this week. Other parts of the province are expected to have water levels below the flood stage, even with Environment Canada forecasting about 10 mm of rain for Thursday and a mix of rain and snow for Friday.
