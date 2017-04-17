Industrial Saint John lacks centraliz...

Industrial Saint John lacks centralized emergency strategy, fire chief says

CBC News

Fire Chief Kevin Clifford said the Community Awareness Emergency Response program is aiming to build a stronger relationship between responders and industry. If any small city needs a cutting-edge emergency management plan, it's Saint John, home to Canada's largest oil refinery, a liquefied natural gas terminal, natural gas pipelines and rail lines that haul an assortment of industrial cargo.

