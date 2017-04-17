Industrial Saint John lacks centralized emergency strategy, fire chief says
Fire Chief Kevin Clifford said the Community Awareness Emergency Response program is aiming to build a stronger relationship between responders and industry. If any small city needs a cutting-edge emergency management plan, it's Saint John, home to Canada's largest oil refinery, a liquefied natural gas terminal, natural gas pipelines and rail lines that haul an assortment of industrial cargo.
