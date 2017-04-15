Ice jam causes flooding near Bathurst
An ice jam cut off access to Mathilda Road in the community of Middle River, near Bathurst, N.B. An ice jam left some residents on Mathilda Drive in Middle River, a community near Bathurst, N.B., stranded in their homes Saturday. Robert Duguay, a spokesperson for the New Brunswick Emergency Measures Organization , says there was about 30 centimetres of water on the road, which made it unsafe for small vehicles.
