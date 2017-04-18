Home destroyed by fire in Moncton
Firefighters in Moncton responded to a house fire late Sunday night on Peter Street. The fire broke out around 11 p.m. Robert Brine, platoon captain with the Moncton Fire Department, said no one was injured in the fire that broke out around 11 p.m. on Peter Street in Moncton.
