Hitman in hospital 'escape attempt'
CORRECTIVE Services NSW is investigating allegations that prison officers failed to keep watch over one of the state's most notorious criminals as he received treatment at a Sydney hospital. Convicted murderer Arthur "Neddy" Smith, now 72, reportedly left his bed at the Prince of Wales Hospital at Randwick on Monday while one officer slept and the other used his laptop.
New Brunswick, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Too little, too late'?: How Kathleen Wynne's h...
|Fri
|after the fact
|1
|What's up Today (Jul '08)
|Apr 19
|dlsanford
|10
|Prince Charles, Camilla to visit in time for Ca...
|Apr 18
|Crawford
|1
|EDITORIAL: Canada's history revised, story of who?
|Apr 12
|David
|1
|Canada would pay the price if Toronto's real es...
|Apr 9
|how now brown cow
|1
|Vimy to honour heroes
|Apr 8
|Serenity in Selkirk
|5
|Chef Matty Matheson explores culture through fo...
|Apr 6
|April showers
|1
