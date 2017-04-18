Hero rescues pickup truck driver from frigid St. John River in Perth-Andover

A Perth-Andover man is being hailed as a hero after rescuing a man whose pickup truck plunged into the frigid St. John River on Wednesday morning. Nick Sutthery helped the 37-year-old driver from the Kintore area to the shore along West Riverside Drive around 8:20 a.m. The driver was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the West District RCMP.

