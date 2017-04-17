Geologist matches headstones in Titanic cemetery to quarry in New Brunswick
A geologist using aerial photos appears to have solved a mystery over the origin of the headstones for victims of the Titanic buried in a Halifax cemetery. There are 150 Titanic headstones in the Fairview Lawn Cemetery and all but one is made out of the same stone.
