Geologist matches headstones in Titanic cemetery to quarry in New Brunswick

A geologist using aerial photos appears to have solved a mystery over the origin of the headstones for victims of the Titanic buried in a Halifax cemetery. There are 150 Titanic headstones in the Fairview Lawn Cemetery and all but one is made out of the same stone.

