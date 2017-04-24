Former military officer charged with sexual assault in British Columbia
National Defence says in a news release that the assault was alleged to have occurred against another military employee in 2010. It says Simon Duvall faces one count of sexual assault under section 271 of the Criminal Code, punishable under section 130 of the National Defence Act.
