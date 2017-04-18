Flooding closes roads in Jemseg, Lakeville Corner
Flooding on the St. John River has closed roads at Lakeville Corner, McGowans Corner and the Jemseg area, says the New Brunswick Emergency Measures Organization. As floodwaters cover the natural territories used by wildlife, drivers should be aware that some animals, including moose, might be seeking higher ground, the EMO said in a news release.
