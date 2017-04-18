Fire in uptown Saint John causes powe...

Fire in uptown Saint John causes power, traffic disruptions

The fire was reported at around 1:19 a.m. on Tuesday by pedestrians who smelled smoke in the area. An early morning fire at a vacant apartment building in uptown Saint John resulted in the evacuation of two nearby buildings, knocking out power for about 40 customers in the area.

