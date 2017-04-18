Fire in uptown Saint John causes power, traffic disruptions
The fire was reported at around 1:19 a.m. on Tuesday by pedestrians who smelled smoke in the area. An early morning fire at a vacant apartment building in uptown Saint John resulted in the evacuation of two nearby buildings, knocking out power for about 40 customers in the area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Brunswick, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Prince Charles, Camilla to visit in time for Ca...
|3 hr
|Crawford
|1
|EDITORIAL: Canada's history revised, story of who?
|Apr 12
|David
|1
|Canada would pay the price if Toronto's real es...
|Apr 9
|how now brown cow
|1
|Vimy to honour heroes
|Apr 8
|Serenity in Selkirk
|5
|Chef Matty Matheson explores culture through fo...
|Apr 6
|April showers
|1
|The forgotten history of the thousands of Ameri...
|Apr 5
|who r local WWI vets
|1
|Charles delighted by - irresistible' cheeses on...
|Mar 24
|Cheeses
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Brunswick, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC