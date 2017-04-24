Finances played role in carbine rollout: witness at RCMP labour code trial
Federal Crown prosecutor Paul Adams arrives at court for the start of the RCMP's trial on violating four charges of the Canada Labour Code in Moncton, N.B. on Monday, April 24, 2017. The charges are related to the June 2014 shooting spree that claimed the lives of three officers, and the trial is expected to last two months.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The News.
Add your comments below
New Brunswick, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Too little, too late'?: How Kathleen Wynne's h...
|Apr 21
|after the fact
|1
|What's up Today (Jul '08)
|Apr 19
|dlsanford
|10
|Prince Charles, Camilla to visit in time for Ca...
|Apr 18
|Crawford
|1
|EDITORIAL: Canada's history revised, story of who?
|Apr 12
|David
|1
|Canada would pay the price if Toronto's real es...
|Apr 9
|how now brown cow
|1
|Vimy to honour heroes
|Apr 8
|Serenity in Selkirk
|5
|Chef Matty Matheson explores culture through fo...
|Apr 6
|April showers
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Brunswick, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC