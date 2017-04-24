ECMAs: Ria Mae wins solo recording of the year
Her first release, the EP "Between the Bad," was released in 2009. In 2011, Mae self-released her debut album "Under Your Skin," recorded with Mir members Asif and Shehab Illyas at The Shire Studios in Halifax.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Truro Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Brunswick, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Manitoba insurance takes back Star Trek fan's p...
|8 hr
|Forever
|3
|Ian Bush trial: Letters sent to 'Extortion Cana...
|12 hr
|The Hand of FATE
|1
|'Too little, too late'?: How Kathleen Wynne's h...
|Apr 21
|after the fact
|1
|What's up Today (Jul '08)
|Apr 19
|dlsanford
|10
|Prince Charles, Camilla to visit in time for Ca...
|Apr 18
|Crawford
|1
|EDITORIAL: Canada's history revised, story of who?
|Apr 12
|David
|1
|Canada would pay the price if Toronto's real es...
|Apr 9
|how now brown cow
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Brunswick, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC