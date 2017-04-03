Dubai Culture hosts disability access talk as Part of UK/UAE 2017 a Year of Creative Collaboration
Dubai Culture & Arts Authority , the Emirate's dedicated entity for culture, arts and heritage, recently hosted a specialised talk in collaboration with the British Council at the Etihad Museum as part of its support for UK/UAE 2017 a Year of Creative Collaboration. The talk - 'Disability Access in the Museum Environment' - was open to the public for free and presented by Marcus Dickey Horley, Curator of Public Programmes at Tate.
