Dubai Culture hosts disability access talk as Part of UK/UAE 2017 a Year of Creative Collaboration

Dubai Culture & Arts Authority , the Emirate's dedicated entity for culture, arts and heritage, recently hosted a specialised talk in collaboration with the British Council at the Etihad Museum as part of its support for UK/UAE 2017 a Year of Creative Collaboration. The talk - 'Disability Access in the Museum Environment' - was open to the public for free and presented by Marcus Dickey Horley, Curator of Public Programmes at Tate.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.