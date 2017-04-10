Drug dealer convicted in teen's death...

Drug dealer convicted in teen's death returns to court for sentencing hearing

Richard Valiquette is scheduled to appear in Court of Queen's Bench on Wednesday for a sentencing hearing after being found guilty of criminal negligence causing the death of 17-year-old Gavin Adams in 2013. A sentencing hearing for a man convicted of criminal negligence causing the drug-related death of a teenager in 2013 is scheduled to take place in the Court of Queen's Bench in Saint John on Wednesday.

