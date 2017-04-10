Drug dealer convicted in teen's death returns to court for sentencing hearing

Richard Valiquette is scheduled to appear in Court of Queen's Bench on Wednesday for a sentencing hearing after being found guilty of criminal negligence causing the death of 17-year-old Gavin Adams in 2013. A sentencing hearing for a man convicted of criminal negligence causing the drug-related death of a teenager in 2013 is scheduled to take place in the Court of Queen's Bench in Saint John on Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.