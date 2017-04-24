Defence accuses Crown of 'abuse of process' in murder trial
A Nova Scotia Crown attorney wants to go straight to trial against a man accused of killing a woman in 2005, but his lawyer says that would be an abuse of process. Donald Murray Peters, 50, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Naomi Kidston.
