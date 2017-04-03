Daughter in B.C. struggling with impact fire at Baie Verte home has had on her father
The residents of Baie View Manor, and their families, are stressed and upset dealing with the fallout of the fire that flattened their home, but they realize there is still much to be thankful for. The personal care home they have lived their elderly years is all but destroyed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Telegram.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Brunswick, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vimy to honour heroes
|2 hr
|Who went and lived
|4
|Chef Matty Matheson explores culture through fo...
|Thu
|April showers
|1
|The forgotten history of the thousands of Ameri...
|Apr 5
|who r local WWI vets
|1
|Charles delighted by - irresistible' cheeses on...
|Mar 24
|Cheeses
|1
|Vancouver firm earns RAIC Emerging Architectura...
|Mar 16
|Native TeePee Award
|1
|Luxury cars, diapers among truckloads of stolen...
|Mar 15
|Operation Obliger
|1
|Woman intended to steal funds, but changed her ... (May '12)
|Mar 13
|Confidential
|2
Find what you want!
Search New Brunswick, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC