Couple accused of Charlottetown jewel heist heading to court

The couple charged with a brazen diamond heist in Charlottetown last year is scheduled to appear in court next month in Fredericton to enter a plea. Charlottetown police charged Grigori Zaharov and Natalia Feldman in October with theft over $5,000 following a heist at Nortons Jewellers in the Confederation Court Mall that resulted in the theft of two diamonds valued at about $20,000.

