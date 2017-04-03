Couple accused of Charlottetown jewel...

Couple accused of Charlottetown jewel heist heading to court

Read more: The Guardian

The couple charged with a brazen diamond heist in Charlottetown last year is scheduled to appear in court next month in Fredericton to enter a plea. Charlottetown police charged Grigori Zaharov and Natalia Feldman in October with theft over $5,000 following a heist at Nortons Jewellers in the Confederation Court Mall that resulted in the theft of two diamonds valued at about $20,000.

