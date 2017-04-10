Controversial new pool for Moncton's ...

Controversial new pool for Moncton's Centennial Park to open next summer

CBC News

The City of Moncton says Centennial Park beach and pool has reached the end of its life and a new outdoor pool is set to open in the summer of 2018 to replace it. The design of a new outdoor pool for Moncton's Centennial Park is underway and construction is expected to begin in September, according to Jocelyn Cohoon, the director of leisure services.

