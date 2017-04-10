Controversial new pool for Moncton's Centennial Park to open next summer

The City of Moncton says Centennial Park beach and pool has reached the end of its life and a new outdoor pool is set to open in the summer of 2018 to replace it. The design of a new outdoor pool for Moncton's Centennial Park is underway and construction is expected to begin in September, according to Jocelyn Cohoon, the director of leisure services.

