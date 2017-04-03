Charter flights for May as Charles ta...

Charter flights for May as Charles takes PM's official RAF plane for Europe tour

Theresa May was forced to take a costly charter flight on her Middle East tour after the Prince of Wales took the official Government plane for a trip around Europe. The Prime Minister has landed back in London after three days of discussion about trade and security issues.

