Charter flights for May as Charles takes PM's official RAF plane for Europe tour
Theresa May was forced to take a costly charter flight on her Middle East tour after the Prince of Wales took the official Government plane for a trip around Europe. The Prime Minister has landed back in London after three days of discussion about trade and security issues.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South Wales Argus.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Brunswick, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chef Matty Matheson explores culture through fo...
|2 hr
|April showers
|1
|The forgotten history of the thousands of Ameri...
|Wed
|who r local WWI vets
|1
|Vimy to honour heroes
|Tue
|LRT The Original
|3
|Charles delighted by - irresistible' cheeses on...
|Mar 24
|Cheeses
|1
|Vancouver firm earns RAIC Emerging Architectura...
|Mar 16
|Native TeePee Award
|1
|Luxury cars, diapers among truckloads of stolen...
|Mar 15
|Operation Obliger
|1
|Woman intended to steal funds, but changed her ... (May '12)
|Mar 13
|Confidential
|2
Find what you want!
Search New Brunswick, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC