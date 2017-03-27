Charles visiting Italian town devastated by earthquake

The Prince of Wales will visit an Italian town that was left in ruins with hundreds dead after a devastating earthquake last summer. http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/uk/article35586090.ece/df5e4/AUTOCROP/h342/PANews%20BT_P-129d0071-4cc5-4714-b7cf-653d45a3ae04_I1.jpg The Prince of Wales will visit an Italian town that was left in ruins with hundreds dead after a devastating earthquake last summer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Belfast Telegraph.