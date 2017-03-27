Charles visiting Italian town devastated by earthquake
The Prince of Wales will visit an Italian town that was left in ruins with hundreds dead after a devastating earthquake last summer. http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/uk/article35586090.ece/df5e4/AUTOCROP/h342/PANews%20BT_P-129d0071-4cc5-4714-b7cf-653d45a3ae04_I1.jpg The Prince of Wales will visit an Italian town that was left in ruins with hundreds dead after a devastating earthquake last summer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Belfast Telegraph.
Add your comments below
New Brunswick, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Charles delighted by - irresistible' cheeses on...
|Mar 24
|Cheeses
|1
|Vancouver firm earns RAIC Emerging Architectura...
|Mar 16
|Native TeePee Award
|1
|Luxury cars, diapers among truckloads of stolen...
|Mar 15
|Operation Obliger
|1
|Woman intended to steal funds, but changed her ... (May '12)
|Mar 13
|Confidential
|2
|Weissler, Joseph B. (Dec '08)
|Mar 12
|Geo k Weissler
|2
|Swelling household debt likely to slow consumer...
|Mar 11
|layoffs at Spicers
|1
|Peters Carey talks about tough past as first bl...
|Mar 9
|2017hlp
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Brunswick, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC