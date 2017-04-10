Charles returns to Cumbria town as Storm Desmond recovery continues two years on

The Prince of Wales was given a message of defiance and cautious optimism for the future as he returned to a Cumbrian market town which felt the full force of Storm Desmond in December 2015. Appleby-in-Westmorland was deluged by more than 13in of rain in 24 hours as water levels in the River Eden, which flows through the middle of the town, reached a record high of 15ft 5in .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ealing Times.