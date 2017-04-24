CFB Gagetown Armed Forces members deployed to Latvia
A member of the 4 Engineer Support Regiment's vertical construction squadron conducts camp construction training in preparation for the group's deployment to Latvia. A group of about 50 combat engineers based at Canadian Forces Base Gagetown were deployed to Latvia on Saturday as part of Operation Reassurance.
