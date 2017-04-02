CBC profiles Afghan who snuck across border at Houlton to seek asylum in Canada
The former border crossing used by refugees as they walk from the United States to enter Canada at Emerson, Manitoba. Since Donald Trump was elected as president of the U.S. last fall, there have been news reports about Muslims and others sneaking across the border to Canada to seek asylum out of fear that Trump's campaign promise to get tough on immigration could result in them being detained or deported.
