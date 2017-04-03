Canada would pay the price if Toronto...

Canada would pay the price if Toronto's real estate bubble burst

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Globe and Mail

Anything that threatens Toronto's economy would have radiating effects across the country - on wealth, consumption, job creation, interest rates and even the dollar. Real estate figures in the country's largest city are at red-hot levels, and the rest of Canada will ultimately have to pay for it, Barrie McKenna and David Parkinson report Desmond Brown has been buying and selling real estate in Toronto for 19 years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Globe and Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Brunswick, Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Vimy to honour heroes 12 hr Serenity in Selkirk 5
News Chef Matty Matheson explores culture through fo... Apr 6 April showers 1
News The forgotten history of the thousands of Ameri... Apr 5 who r local WWI vets 1
News Charles delighted by - irresistible' cheeses on... Mar 24 Cheeses 1
News Vancouver firm earns RAIC Emerging Architectura... Mar 16 Native TeePee Award 1
News Luxury cars, diapers among truckloads of stolen... Mar 15 Operation Obliger 1
News Woman intended to steal funds, but changed her ... (May '12) Mar 13 Confidential 2
See all New Brunswick, Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Brunswick, Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Egypt
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Mexico
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

New Brunswick, Ca...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,128 • Total comments across all topics: 280,161,139

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC