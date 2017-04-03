Canada, a second-tier player in cybersecurity, looks to top-tier...
The federal government sought advice and assistance last fall from the Israeli government to toughen Canada's cybersecurity defences and to find ways Ottawa could encourage private sector investments in cybersecurity, the National Post has learned. Documents obtained by the Post detail a series of meetings last September between the top members of Israel's National Cyber Directorate, a unit inside the the Israeli Prime Minister's Office, and senior federal government officials, including Daniel Jean, who is the national security advisor to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
