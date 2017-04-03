Canada, a second-tier player in cyber...

Canada, a second-tier player in cybersecurity, looks to top-tier...

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Canada.com

The federal government sought advice and assistance last fall from the Israeli government to toughen Canada's cybersecurity defences and to find ways Ottawa could encourage private sector investments in cybersecurity, the National Post has learned. Documents obtained by the Post detail a series of meetings last September between the top members of Israel's National Cyber Directorate, a unit inside the the Israeli Prime Minister's Office, and senior federal government officials, including Daniel Jean, who is the national security advisor to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Brunswick, Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Vimy to honour heroes 19 min LRT The Original 3
News Charles delighted by - irresistible' cheeses on... Mar 24 Cheeses 1
News Vancouver firm earns RAIC Emerging Architectura... Mar 16 Native TeePee Award 1
News Luxury cars, diapers among truckloads of stolen... Mar 15 Operation Obliger 1
News Woman intended to steal funds, but changed her ... (May '12) Mar 13 Confidential 2
News Weissler, Joseph B. (Dec '08) Mar 12 Geo k Weissler 2
News Swelling household debt likely to slow consumer... Mar 11 layoffs at Spicers 1
See all New Brunswick, Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Brunswick, Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
  1. Final Four
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Climate Change
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

New Brunswick, Ca...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,378 • Total comments across all topics: 280,048,968

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC