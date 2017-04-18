Cameras capture moose making border c...

Cameras capture moose making border crossing into New Brunswick

The Canada Border Services Agency says a moose wondered across the Canada/ United States border on the evening of April 11. On the evening of April 11, CBSA cameras captured a moose entering Canada from the United States and approaching the Woodstock, N.B. port of entry.

