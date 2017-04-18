Cameras capture moose making border crossing into New Brunswick
The Canada Border Services Agency says a moose wondered across the Canada/ United States border on the evening of April 11. On the evening of April 11, CBSA cameras captured a moose entering Canada from the United States and approaching the Woodstock, N.B. port of entry.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Brunswick, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What's up Today (Jul '08)
|Wed
|dlsanford
|10
|Prince Charles, Camilla to visit in time for Ca...
|Tue
|Crawford
|1
|EDITORIAL: Canada's history revised, story of who?
|Apr 12
|David
|1
|Canada would pay the price if Toronto's real es...
|Apr 9
|how now brown cow
|1
|Vimy to honour heroes
|Apr 8
|Serenity in Selkirk
|5
|Chef Matty Matheson explores culture through fo...
|Apr 6
|April showers
|1
|The forgotten history of the thousands of Ameri...
|Apr 5
|who r local WWI vets
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Brunswick, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC