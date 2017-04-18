Big year for N.B. artists at East Coast Music Awards
Heading in the East Coast Music Awards in Saint John this week, it's already looking good for New Brunswick musicians. Not only are there dozens of official and unofficial showcase opportunities for the artists, the province has scored one of its highest nomination totals ever, with 38, second only to Nova Scotia's 68. That's a big jump over 2016, when N.B. only had 20 nominations, well behind Nova Scotia's 62, and Newfoundland and Labrador's 33. The last time New Brunswick passed 30 nominations was in 2012, but that was only by including 10 that went to Matt Andersen and David Myles.
