Bay of Fundy tidal turbine to be removed later this month for modifications

The owners of the demonstration tidal turbine in the Bay of Fundy says the massive device is coming out of the water later this month. Cape Sharp Tidal says the 1,000-tonne turbine is working as expected, but modifications are needed for some components and repairs and adjustments are needed for some of its monitoring equipment.

