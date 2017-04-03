Baie Verte seniors home on fire

Baie Verte seniors home on fire

Reports from the town are that the residents of the seniors home are out safe and sound, and being housed in a local church as the blaze rips through the facility. The Baie Verte Fire Department is currently on the scene, trying to get control of the fire.

