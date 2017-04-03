Baie Verte seniors home on fire
Reports from the town are that the residents of the seniors home are out safe and sound, and being housed in a local church as the blaze rips through the facility. The Baie Verte Fire Department is currently on the scene, trying to get control of the fire.
